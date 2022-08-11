I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde on missing out on cabinet berth

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she may not have been qualified enough to get a berth in the newly expanded Maharashtra cabinet.Nine ministers each from Chief Minister Eknath Shindes Shiv Sena faction and his ally BJP took oath during the first expansion of the ministry earlier this week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:51 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she may not have been ''qualified enough'' to get a berth in the newly expanded Maharashtra cabinet.

Nine ministers each from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and his ally BJP took oath during the first expansion of the ministry earlier this week. But Shinde also received flak as there was not a single woman among them.

Asked about it by reporters, Pankaja, the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, said, “I may not be qualified enough to be inducted. “Whoever is eligible according to them will be inducted into the cabinet. I have no stand about it. I try to do my politics by maintaining my pride,” she added. Munde was a cabinet minister in an earlier BJP-Sena government headed by Devendra Fadnavis.

