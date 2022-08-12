Will discuss steps to curb graft in cabinet meeting: Karnataka CM Bommai after HC judgment abolishing ACB

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government will discuss the high court judgment abolishing the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a cabinet meeting soon.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:53 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government will discuss the high court judgment abolishing the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a cabinet meeting soon. "We have seen Karnataka HC's judgment on abolishing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). We will discuss our next step in the Cabinet meeting keeping our (2018 Assembly election) manifesto in mind," CM Bommai said.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2016 and transferred all pending cases before the ACB to the Lokayukta Police division. In 2016, the Siddaramaiah government formed the ACB, curtailing the powers of the Lokayukta.

A division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha said that all pending cases before the ACB will now get transferred to the Lokayukta Police division. The order was passed in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Chidananda Aras, advocates' association and social activist SR Hiremath's Samaj Parivartan community challenging the formation of ACB.

Reacting to the High Court's order Siddaramaiah said, "I have not yet seen the order on the issue of High Court quashing the ACB". Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that after seeing the order, he will respond.

"ACB was formed by separating Lokayukta. We respect the decision of the High Court. Haven't seen what the order is. He said he will respond after seeing the order. ACB was an independent investigative body. ACB is there not only in Karnataka but also in many states. ACB should be in Lokayukta," said Siddaramaiah. He said that now the High Court has decided that there is no need for independent existence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

