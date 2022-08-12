UK minister Kwarteng says he is horrified at attack on author Rushdie

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday he was horrified to learn that author Salman Rushdie has been attacked in the United States.

"Freedom of expression - in speech and in writing - is the foundation of a democratic society and must be cherished. As Rushdie said, we should protect writers as much as writing. I sincerely hope he recovers," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

