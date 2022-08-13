Biden to sign $430 bln climate and tax bill into law next week
President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices.
"And while I plan to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law next week, on September 6th we will hold a celebration at the White House in honor of this historic legislation," Biden wrote on Twitter.
