Biden to sign $430 bln climate and tax bill into law next week

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 04:00 IST
President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices.

"And while I plan to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law next week, on September 6th we will hold a celebration at the White House in honor of this historic legislation," Biden wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

