Defence Minister unveils Veer Durgadas Rathore's statue on his birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled the Statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore on his 385th birth anniversary in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 16:15 IST
Statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore's unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled the Statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore on his 385th birth anniversary in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. "Unveiled the statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore, a symbol of courage, valour and devotion to self, at Salwa Kalan near Jodhpur," Singh tweeted, translated from Hindi.

Veer Durgadas Rathore single-handedly preserved the rule of the Rathore dynasty over Marwar (Jodhpur) after the death of Maharaja Jaswant Singh in the 17th century. People all across the country are conducting a Tiranga rally to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, this Monday, under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the countrypersons to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes to celebrate the Independence Day. He urged everyone to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the Indian national flag does not only contain three colours in itself but is also a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present, and our dreams of the future. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the rally organised in Surendranagar as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

A bike rally was also organised in parts of the country including West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. Earlier, Indians were allowed to hoist their National Flag only on some specific occasions but it changed after a decade-long legal battle of industrialist Naveen Jindal which culminated in the January 23, 2004 landmark judgment of the Supreme Court, that declared that the Right To fly the National Flag freely with Respect and Dignity a 'fundamental right of an Indian citizen' within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

