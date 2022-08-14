Leaves behind indelible contribution to financial world: PM on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and said he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world, Modi said in a tweet.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and said he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.
The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. ''Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Jhunjhunwala
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- Mumbai
- India
- Rakesh
ALSO READ
Judicial infrastructure important for justice delivery; fast-paced work taken up in last 8 years to strengthen it: PM Modi.
For society, justice delivery is as important as access to judicial system: PM Modi at District Legal Services Authorities meet.
Speed up release of undertrial prisoners: PM Modi
India among top 4-5 countries of world in terms of installed solar capacity; many of world's largest solar plants are in India, says PM Modi.
PM Modi urges states to clear pending power dues