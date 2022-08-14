Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:33 IST
U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept. 27, Nikkei Asia reported https://s.nikkei.com/3QIM37n on Sunday.

Harris is also expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on her first visit to Japan in her current capacity, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

