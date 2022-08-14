More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
- Country:
- Taiwan
A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.
A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.
