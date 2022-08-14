If required, portfolios can be exchanged with Shinde camp ahead of next Maha cabinet expansion: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde camp can exchange some portfolios ahead of the next cabinet expansion if needed.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated cabinet portfolios to 18 new ministers, keeping Urban Development and 11 other ministries with himself while giving the crucial Home department to Fadnavis.

Fadnavis will also handle Finance and Planning, another key department, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"There is no dispute between the BJP and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the portfolio distribution. If required, we can exchange some portfolios ahead of the next cabinet expansion," said Fadnavis.

He was responding to a query about himself and Shinde holding several portfolios among themselves. Maharashtra cabinet's maximum allowed strength is 43.

