Left Menu

'Original' Shiv Sena and BJP will contest Maha civic polls together: CM Shinde

The original Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra together, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rebel faction, has said. The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies including Thane in alliance, Shinde said on Saturday night.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:30 IST
'Original' Shiv Sena and BJP will contest Maha civic polls together: CM Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

The ''original'' Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra together, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rebel faction, has said. Speaking at an event in Thane, he said the rebel camp represents the ''original'' Shiv Sena. ''The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies including Thane in alliance,'' Shinde said on Saturday night. Elections for many municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are due over the next few months. Shinde's announcement is significant as the rebel faction of 40 MLAs, including a few from Mumbai and the metropolitan region, may dent the traditional Marathi vote bank of the Shiv Sena. Speaking about the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shinde said the Shiv Sena has been ruling Thane for the last 25 years and voters will make the right choice. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena had contested together but fell out later over sharing the post of the chief minister. ''Balasaheb Thackeray always wanted the BJP and Shiv Sena to be in alliance. He never wanted Shiv Sena to be associated with either Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party. We are going to follow Balasaheb. The BJP and Shiv Sena are also in power in the state,'' said Shinde, the MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022