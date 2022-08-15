PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country's 76th Independence Day.
The prime minister is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort.
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
''Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind,'' he said in a tweet.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.
