Left Menu

Invigorating, talks about respecting women, campaign against corruption: BJP on PM's speech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 11:25 IST
Invigorating, talks about respecting women, campaign against corruption: BJP on PM's speech
  • Country:
  • India

Top BJP leaders and Union Ministers on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech as ''invigorating'' and said he raised important points such as respecting women and campaigning against corruption.

Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. In his speech, Modi emphasised on the fight against nepotism and corruption.

Union Minister Rajanth Singh, in a series of tweets, said the prime minister has put forth the resolve to build a developed India.

''A self-reliant India that can lead the world with full potential,'' Modi said adding that to fulfil this resolve, all needs to be united with their full energy.

''The biggest things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the Red Fort are: respect for women and people's campaign against corruption in the country.

''Every Indian has to come forward for an effective fight against corruption,'' Singh said and Modi for the speech.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Modi's speech as ''invigorating''. It will galvanise us for the 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

''As we mark Independence Day, an aspirational India dreams big. It is at the cusp of a renaissance helping us realise our glorious destiny and role as a fountainhead of hope for the world,'' Goyal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022