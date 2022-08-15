Time has come to weed out corruption, communalism to fulfil dreams of freedom fighters: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called on the people of Punjab to wage a war against social maladies like unemployment, corruption and communalism to realise the dreams of freedom fighters and make the state 'rangla' (vibrant) again.

These maladies are hampering the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people, said Mann.

Mann was speaking at a state-level function at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on the occasion of Independence Day. He also hoisted the national flag at the event.

The people of Punjab should join hands and weed out social maladies like unemployment, corruption, communalism and social discrimination to make Punjab 'rangla' again.

This mission cannot be accomplished without the active support of people, he said.

It is a matter of great pride and honour for every citizen that India has completed 75 years as an independent and democratic republic today, Mann said.

Congratulating all countrymen on this occasion, the chief minister said India's road to independence was long and hard but maintaining this freedom is equally difficult.

Mann said freedom fighters like Baba Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and many others shed their blood for the country's freedom.

It is unfortunate that some people are raising questions over the contribution of these great national heroes, he said without naming anyone.

''Questioning the credentials of martyrs is an unpardonable crime,'' he added.

Last month, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had called Bhagat Singh a ''terrorist''.

The chief minister lamented that even after 75 years of independence, the dreams of freedom fighters and great national heroes like Bhagat Singh and Bhim Rao Ambedkar remain unfulfilled.

People had high hopes from the successive governments that assumed power in the state after independence, but most only dashed these hopes, Mann said.

He said his government is not only committed to fulfilling people's aspirations but has also pledged to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters.

Mann said the people of Punjab planted a sapling by bringing the Aam Aadmi Party to power in the state and the plant has started bearing fruits now.

From now on, Punjab will script a new story of development and progress every day, he said.

Though the land of Punjab is very fertile and anything can be grown here, seeds of hatred and communalism can never germinate here, he said.

He also called on the people of the state to shun the practice of female foeticide.

Mann said his government is committed to rejuvenating the state's education system to reverse the trend of brain drain.

The state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach that is aimed at transforming government schools into ''schools of eminence''.

He asserted his government will regularise the jobs of temporary employees.

''More jobs will be created. Industry will come here and there will be a single window system for the industry,'' he added.

Speaking about the promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to every household, Mann said out of the total 74 lakh households, 51 lakh will get zero electricity bills.

