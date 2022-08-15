Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will visit with several charities close to their hearts in the U.K. and Germany.Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. The couple then return to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:05 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month
Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will "visit with several charities close to their hearts'' in the U.K. and Germany.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Meghan is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. They will then head to Duesseldorf, Germany, for an event on Sept. 6 counting down to next year's Invictus Games, the annual sporting event that Harry founded in 2014 for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The couple then returns to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in early 2020. They returned to Britain in June for a long weekend of festivities celebrating the queen's 75 years on the throne, though they kept out of the limelight and weren't included in the small group of working royals who posed for photos with the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022