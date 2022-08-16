Left Menu

TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

The Trinamool Congress will observe Khela Hobe Dibas on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.Khela Hobe game is on had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as Khela Hobe Dibas.I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on KhelaHobeDibas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:03 IST
TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress will observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.

‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas’.

''I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!'' Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.

Football matches will be organised to promote sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.

''All the party leaders have been instructed to organise programmes at every block of the state,'' senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022