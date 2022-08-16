Left Menu

Dalit boy's death: 12 Baran Congress councillors send resignation letters to CM Gehlot

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:36 IST
Twelve Congress councillors in the Rajasthan’s Baran Municipal Council on Tuesday sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing anguish over atrocities against the Dalits and backing party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal.

The Baran-Atru MLA on Monday had sent his resignation letter to Gehlot, two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his schoolteacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.

Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday headed to Jalore to meet the victim’s family and said a strong message needs to be given to win the Dalit community’s trust.

Meanwhile, backing the MLA’s move, 12 of the 25 Congress councillors in the Baran civic body expressed anguish over atrocities against the Dalits and deprived sections.

Ward No.29 councillor Yogendra Mehta said they sent their resignation letters in support of the MLA and against the government’s failure to protect the Dalits.

The other councillors who sent their resignation letters are Rohitashva Saxena, Rajaram Meena, Rekha Meena, Leeladhar Nagar, Hariraj Erwal, Piyush Soni, Urvashi Meghwal, Yashwant Yadav, Anwar Ali, Jyoti Jatav and Mayank Mathodia, he said.

They will submit copies of their resignation letters to the Kota divisional commissioner on Wednesday, Mehta added.

Meanwhile, nominated councillor of the Kota’s Itawa civic body Suresh Mahawar also sent his resignation letter to the chief minister.

Before heading to Jalore, Pilot said, ''Such incidents need to be strongly condemned. We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them.'' The Congress leader condemned the politicisation of the issue, calling it inappropriate whether it is done by the BJP or his own party.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the Dalit boy.

Dotasra along with Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal visited the boy's home at Surana village in Jalore.

He said the financial assistance with be given by the party. PTI SDA RDK

