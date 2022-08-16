Left Menu

Bihar's new cabinet lacks social balance, has people with criminal antecedents: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mahagathbandhan government over Tuesday's expansion in the council of ministers alleging that it had faces with criminal antecedents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:37 IST
Bihar's new cabinet lacks social balance, has people with criminal antecedents: Sushil Modi
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mahagathbandhan government over Tuesday's expansion in the council of ministers alleging that it had faces with criminal antecedents. Sushil Kumar Modi also alleged that the new coalition government led by Nitish Kumar lacked social balance in terms of representation given to various communities.

The BJP MP referred to some RJD leaders and said people who faced cases were in the cabinet. "Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav. Who are these people? Even today if Surendra Yadav walks in Gaya, people speak out of fear. Lalit Yadav was charged with illegally detaining and torturing a Dalit. Ramanand Yadav was once called Don of Patna. What message Nitishji wants to give by including such people in the cabinet?" Sushil Modi said.

He also referred to two communities dominating the cabinet expansion in an apparent reference to the Muslim -Yadav(MY) equation associated with RJD. He said 35 per cent of ministers are from the "two communities" and added that all sections of the society should have been given representation.

There are thirteen ministers are from the two communities. Sushil Modi said only one member of the Vaish community has been made a minister. "BJP had made a Vaish community member as Deputy CM," he said. He also took a dig at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over portfolios with him, saying that the key portfolios of home and finance are with Janata Dal-United.

"Nitish Kumar has kept both the Home and Finance portfolios in his hand," he said. Thirty-one ministers took oath in the cabinet expansion in Bihar on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar, who broke alliance with BJP took oath as Chief Minister on August 10 and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022