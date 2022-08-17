Alaska U.S. House special election winner to be determined by ranked choice voting

In Alaska's special election for the state's sole U.S. House seat, no candidate will receive over 50% of the first choice votes and the winner will be determined by ranked-choice voting which would be announced on August 31, Edison Research said on Wednesday. The seat has been vacant since Representative Don Young's death in March.

Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor, and the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, received former President Donald Trump's endorsement in April. But her path to victory narrowed after the Republican Party's state leadership committee endorsed rival candidate and business executive Nick Begich. The race also includes Democrat Mary Peltola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)