Left Menu

Alaska U.S. House special election winner to be determined by ranked choice voting

The seat has been vacant since Representative Don Young's death in March. Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor and the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, received former President Donald Trump's endorsement in April. But her path to victory narrowed after the Republican Party's state leadership committee endorsed rival candidate and business executive Nick Begich.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 11:40 IST
Alaska U.S. House special election winner to be determined by ranked choice voting
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

In Alaska's special election for the state's sole U.S. House seat, no candidate will receive over 50% of the first choice votes and the winner will be determined by ranked-choice voting which would be announced on August 31, Edison Research said on Wednesday. The seat has been vacant since Representative Don Young's death in March.

Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor, and the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, received former President Donald Trump's endorsement in April. But her path to victory narrowed after the Republican Party's state leadership committee endorsed rival candidate and business executive Nick Begich. The race also includes Democrat Mary Peltola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022