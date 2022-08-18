Bilkis Bano case: Owaisi demands cancellation of remission of convicts

The AIMIM on Thursday demanded that the Centre cancel the release order of those convicted in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her family post 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, and send them back to prison.

The Gujarat government's decision to release the convicts was against a central government guideline that those involved in rape cases should not be released on August 15, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out.

''We demand that the Centre, Prime Minister cancel the release order and send all the convicts to jail,'' he told reporters. He urged PM Narendra Modi to do justice to Bilkis Bano.

Recalling Modi's speech on women's empowerment on Independence Day, Owaisi said on the same day, the BJP government in Gujarat released the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as per its revised remission policy.

The members of the review committee on the remission policy which also comprised two BJP MLAs were biased, he alleged. Did the Gujarat government take permission from the Centre as they were convicted following a CBI probe? he asked.

The Bilkis Bano case should not be viewed through the prism of a Muslim. It is a matter of justice, he said.

He further alleged that the BJP wants to show that it stands with those who are in jail and not with those who are fighting for justice. ''BJP is doing all this for upcoming Gujarat elections,'' he said.

When told about a demand that minors accused in rape cases be treated as adults, he said any changes in law should be made if the principles of natural justice and test of equality is satisfied.

Asked about Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet on providing flats to Rohingyas and the Union Home Ministry denying it, he said the central government should spell out its stand on Rohingyas.

The BJP-led government should state as to why the ''U-turn'' took place, he said.

