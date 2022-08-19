CBI action won't scare AAP, Sisodia, says SP chief; BJP worried about HP, Guj polls
Its decisions like noteban and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax have ruined the economy, Yadav alleged.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said searches by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia will not scare the latter or the Aam Aadmi Party.
He also said the AAP may upset the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's plans in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, both of which will see Assembly polls later this year, and this was worrying the saffron party.
The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
''I don't feel a party like AAP or a leader like Sisodia will get perturbed by CBI raids, ED etc. The BJP is frightened that the AAP is going to upset their plans in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. That is why the BJP is using CBI, ED etc against opposition parties and leaders,'' Yadav, who was here to attend a community function, told reporters.
He also said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumping the BJP to form government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal has sent a good message to the opposition in different states.
''The ruling BJP has no answer to farmers' distress, unemployment and price rise. Its decisions like noteban and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax have ruined the economy,'' Yadav alleged.
