After Assembly Speaker, minister resigns in Sikkim

The election for the new speaker is scheduled to be held on August 22.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:02 IST
Sikkim's Urban Development and Housing Minister Arun Kumar Upreti tendered his resignation on Friday, three days after the state Assembly Speaker quit his post.

The MLA of the Arithang constituency in East district submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister PS Tamang.

''I hereby tender my resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect. I request you to accept the same. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your guidance during my tenure as a member of the council of ministers,'' Upreti’s letter to the CM read.

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards in the Himalayan state.

Earlier on August 16, Sikkim Assembly speaker LB Das resigned. He is likely to be inducted into the council of ministers.

The election for the new speaker is scheduled to be held on August 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

