CJI Ramana, Karnataka CM visit Tirumala temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Friday.

Justice Ramana, who is retiring on August 26 from the top post, arrived here with his family on Thursday, a temple official said.

On his arrival at the shrine, Justice Ramana was welcomed by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

Later, Justice Ramana also visited the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi near here, the official said.

Before leaving the temple city, attending a private function, Justice Ramana released a book titled 'Satyashodhana- Mahatma Aathmakatha' translated into Telugu.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied by senior BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa also offered worship at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Bommai tweeted a photo of his visit to the temple along with Yediyurappa and other leaders.

