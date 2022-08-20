Raj: BJP takes out protest march over law and order problems

The BJP took out a protest march here on Saturday against the state government over its failure to maintain law and order in Rajasthan.

The protest was led by BJP state president Satish Poonia.

The party leaders and workers gathered at Shaheed Smarak and took out a march to the civil lines railway crossing where they were stopped by the police with a few of them courting arrest. ''The law and order situation in Rajasthan has completely deteriorated to which Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has no answer. Under his rule, the state has become a capital of crime and people are suffering,'' party president Poonia told reporters. ''A crime takes place when the criminal is fearless and this is what is happening in the state of Rajasthan under the Congress government rule,'' he added.

