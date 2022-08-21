Left Menu

Telangana: KCR kickstarts campaigns for Munugode bypolls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday went to Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 21-08-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 09:03 IST
Telangana: KCR kickstarts campaigns for Munugode bypolls
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday went to Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election. Addressed a public meeting in here, KCR lambasted on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi government at the Centre.

"In last 8 years of Modi government, no section of the society was benefitted. The Centre asked to keep electricity meters at farmlands but I said we will not allow electricity meters at the farms. If BJP wins the Manugodu assembly constituency, then they will install electricity meters at farms. But I am fighting against them," KCR said. He further said, "BJP is saying they will bring Eknath Shinde here and will collapse our government. They said ED cases will be filed against me. I said do whatever you want. People who do wrong things get panicked of ED."

KCR said there is uninterrupted electricity in Telangana adding that there is no uninterrupted electricity in BJP-ruled states. "What is happening today in the country? In the history of the country, never has the value of the rupee against the dollar come down. The rupee is at a record low in the regime of the Modi governmnet. GST is being imposed on everything. we should all come together and pluck out this BJP from the centre," added KCR.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode today in conjunction with the Munugode consistency by-polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

