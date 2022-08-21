Left Menu

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men - PM

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:05 IST
Lee Hsien Loong Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, the prime minister said on Sunday, adding that society in the city-state was becoming more accepting of gay people.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said in an annual national day rally speech, adding the government will repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men.

"Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage...Under the law, only marriages between one man and one woman are recognised in Singapore," Lee added.

