Crucial JD(U) meet on Sep 3-4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent ''political move'' is set to be ratified by the JD(U) at meetings of the party’s national executive and national council early next month, a top office-bearer said here on Sunday. According to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the meetings will be held here on September 3 and 4.

''On September 3, the national executive meeting will be held which will be followed, a day later, by the meeting of the national council,'' he said.

“The party took a political decision on August 9 and the same needs to be approved by the top decision-making bodies. So that will be on the agenda,'' he added.

A meeting of all MPs and MLAs of the JD(U) was held at the Chief Minister’s residence on August 9 when Kumar, the de facto leader, resigned as ''NDA's Chief Minister'', citing ''unanimous sentiment'' in the party that ties be snapped with the BJP which was allegedly trying to engineer a split with the help of former national president RCP Singh.

The day of dramatic developments saw the ''Mahagathbandhan'', led by the RJD and comprising Congress and Left parties, declaring Kumar as its leader.

The JD(U) leader returned as Chief Minister a day later, with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav getting sworn in as his deputy.

The move has triggered fresh speculations of the chief minister playing an active role in national politics as a ''secular'' challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

