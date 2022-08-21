Left Menu

Crucial JD(U) meet on Sep 3-4

According to JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the meetings will be held here on September 3 and 4.On September 3, the national executive meeting will be held which will be followed, a day later, by the meeting of the national council, he said.The party took a political decision on August 9 and the same needs to be approved by the top decision-making bodies.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:46 IST
Crucial JD(U) meet on Sep 3-4
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent ''political move'' is set to be ratified by the JD(U) at meetings of the party’s national executive and national council early next month, a top office-bearer said here on Sunday. According to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the meetings will be held here on September 3 and 4.

''On September 3, the national executive meeting will be held which will be followed, a day later, by the meeting of the national council,'' he said.

“The party took a political decision on August 9 and the same needs to be approved by the top decision-making bodies. So that will be on the agenda,'' he added.

A meeting of all MPs and MLAs of the JD(U) was held at the Chief Minister’s residence on August 9 when Kumar, the de facto leader, resigned as ''NDA's Chief Minister'', citing ''unanimous sentiment'' in the party that ties be snapped with the BJP which was allegedly trying to engineer a split with the help of former national president RCP Singh.

The day of dramatic developments saw the ''Mahagathbandhan'', led by the RJD and comprising Congress and Left parties, declaring Kumar as its leader.

The JD(U) leader returned as Chief Minister a day later, with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav getting sworn in as his deputy.

The move has triggered fresh speculations of the chief minister playing an active role in national politics as a ''secular'' challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022