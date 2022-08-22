Left Menu

Wrong judgement of driver: Maha DyCM Fadnavis on ex-MLC Mete's death in car accident

He was travelling to Mumbai from his home district Beed to attend a meeting called by the state government regarding the Maratha quota.Fadnavis was on Monday responding to a calling attention notice in the state Assembly by Congress legislator Varsha Gaikwad on Metes death in the accident.The driver changed the lane and tried to overtake a heavy commercial vehicle in the middle lane from left side.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 11:07 IST
Wrong judgement of driver: Maha DyCM Fadnavis on ex-MLC Mete's death in car accident
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after former MLC Vinayak Mete died in a car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said it was an ''utterly wrong judgement'' of the vehicle's driver.

The 52-year-old Shiv Sangram Party leader was killed when his car headed towards Mumbai hit a truck from behind on the expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district on August 14. He was travelling to Mumbai from his home district Beed to attend a meeting called by the state government regarding the Maratha quota.

Fadnavis was on Monday responding to a calling attention notice in the state Assembly by Congress legislator Varsha Gaikwad on Mete's death in the accident.

''The driver changed the lane and tried to overtake a heavy commercial vehicle in the middle lane from left side. There was already another heavy vehicle in the left lane and there was no space for overtaking it. It was an utterly wrong judgement of the driver," Fadnavis said.

"Thus, the accident impact was on Mete's side who was sitting behind in the car. The driver's side of the vehicle was not affected or damaged," the state home minister said.

