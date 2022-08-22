Left Menu

TRS leader Rama Rao slams Amit Shah for calling Telangana govt as 'anti-farmer'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:33 IST
TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government as ''anti-farmer'' and claimed the state dispensation's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.

Rama Rao questioned who had apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over the now-repealed farm laws and after losing nearly 700 valuable lives.

''Amit shah Ji calling Hon'ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century. Who copied KCR’s brainchild ''Rythu Bandhu'' & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Referring to Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre's 'Fasal Bima Yojana', Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier.

Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being ''anti-farmer'', and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over ''Rs 2-lakh crore help'' from the Central government.

At the meeting where former Congress legislator from Munugode K Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP, Shah said it marks the countdown of the fall of the incumbent government in Telangana.

