PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:02 IST
BJD welcome to join NDA, says Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Monday that the BJD was welcome to join the National Democratic Alliance if it wanted, underscoring that Odisha might gain from the association.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader also noted that the BJP government at the Centre usually got the support of the BJD in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during passing of bills.

''Naveen Patnaik's party is not in the NDA, but if it wants to join the alliance in the future, it is obviously welcome,'' Athawale said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar. He pointed out that there could be “more benefits” involved for Odisha if the BJD, which is in power in the eastern state, joins the BJP-led NDA.

''Narendra Modi can allocate more budget for the state's development,'' Athawale said.

The Union minister recalled that the “BJD was at one point of time an ally of the BJP”, but later the Naveen Patnaik-led party came to power in Odisha on its own.

Asked by reporters if he would talk to Patnaik on this matter, the minister, who was here to review the implementation of Social Justice Ministry's schemes, said his party was just a partner in the NDA, and would do so if need be.

Athawale’s comments came a fortnight after the JD(U) dumped the NDA in Bihar and formed government with the RJD and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

