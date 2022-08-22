Left Menu

Republicans have '50-50' chance of recapturing Senate -McConnell

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday gave his own party a 50-50 chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, and predicted that the chamber will remain closely divided whatever the outcome. Speaking at a business luncheon in Georgetown, Kentucky, McConnell also said the U.S. Congress would find ways to work with Democratic President Joe Biden, if Republicans manage to capture both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:13 IST
Republicans have '50-50' chance of recapturing Senate -McConnell

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday gave his own party a 50-50 chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, and predicted that the chamber will remain closely divided whatever the outcome.

Speaking at a business luncheon in Georgetown, Kentucky, McConnell also said the U.S. Congress would find ways to work with Democratic President Joe Biden, if Republicans manage to capture both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The remarks came a week after he suggested that Republicans could stand a better chance of gaining a majority in the House than in the Senate, citing candidate quality as a reason for tempered expectations.

"Flipping the Senate, what are the chances? It's a 50-50 proposition. We've got a 50-50 Senate right now. We've got a 50-50 nation. And I think the outcome is likely to be very, very close either way," McConnell told the Scott County Chamber of Commerce on Monday. "If both the House and the Senate flip, I think the president will be a moderate. He won't have any choice. And so, we'll try to find ways to make some progress for the country during the last two years of his term ... but not big dramatic change."

At a time when polls show that most Republicans believe former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election, McConnell urged his audience not to be concerned about election fraud. "Election fraud, there is some," McConnell said. "It happens occasionally. But our democracy is solid. And of the things we need to worry about, I wouldn't be worried about that one."

Republicans entered the 2022 campaign hopeful of capturing both chambers of Congress, with Democrats under pressure from inflation, Biden's anemic job approval numbers and historical political trends. While the party is still favored to win a majority in the House, its prospects for flipping the Senate have been dimmed by lackluster performances among first-time Republican candidates in key swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022