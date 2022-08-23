Priyanka meets Telangana Cong leaders, says they renewed resolve to fight against Centre, state govt
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a meeting with party leaders from Telangana, including state unit chief Revanth Reddy.
Priyanka Gandhi said she was happy that the leaders have renewed their resolve to fight unitedly against both the state and central governments.
Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore and N Uttam Kumar Reddy among others attended the meeting.
''Had a good meeting with leaders from Telangana today and I am happy that they have renewed their resolve to fight unitedly against both the state and central government,'' she said in a tweet.
The Legislative Assembly elections in the state are more than one year away, towards the end of 2023.
