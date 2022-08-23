Left Menu

KCR worried at massive support BJP getting in Telangana: Nadda

We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS KCR will be wiped out, Nadda said.

KCR worried at massive support BJP getting in Telangana: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday slammed the TRS government in Telangana for detaining Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party's chief in the state, and said this shows that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is worried at the massive support his organisation is receiving there.

''I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of our Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar by TRS Gov. KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt & family centric regime. We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out,'' Nadda said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is often referred to as KCR.

Kumar was taken into custody by the police in Jangaon district during a protest and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar. Kumar's 'padayatra' is going on in Jangaon district and he was taken into custody from Pamnoor, where he was camping, the party said in a release.

He was protesting the police action against some BJP activists, who held a demonstration on Monday outside TRS MLC K Kavitha's residence in the state capital over allegations of her link to the Delhi liquor scam, it claimed.

Kumar was taken to his residence in Karimnagar by police, the BJP said. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at the state government, accusing it of depriving Kumar, also a Lok Sabha MP, of his democratic rights. This highlights the malafide intention of the state government, he said.

