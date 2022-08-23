Tripura: Prominent BJP tribal leader joins Tipra Motha

Hangsa Kumar Tripura, the Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and a prominent BJP leader on Tuesday joined the Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the state's lone tribal council.

Around 6,500 supporters of the tribal leader also joined Tipra Motha at an event in Manikpur area of Dhalai district.

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and other senior party leaders welcomed them.

The development holds significance in the wake of the upcoming village committee elections in the tribal council and next year's assembly elections.

The BJP's tally in the 30-member council has now been reduced to 10, while Tipra Motha has 19 members.

Tripura alleged that he quit the BJP because the saffron party has not worked for the welfare of the common man and only ministers and MLAs have amassed wealth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)