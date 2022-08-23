Left Menu

MVA is intact: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray visited the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday since his resignation as chief minister on June 29 following Eknath Shindes rebellion. On the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court over various petitions filed by the respective Sena factions headed by him and chief minister Shinde, Thackeray said he had full faith in the judiciary.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:02 IST
MVA is intact: Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, his party's coalition with the Congress and NCP, continues despite being dethroned in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of MVA partners at the state legislature complex here, Thackeray said his government successfully handled the coronavirus crisis.

The current challenge before his party and the MVA was nothing in comparison to that posed by the pandemic, he said. Thackeray visited the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday since his resignation as chief minister on June 29 following Eknath Shinde's rebellion. ''We (MVA partners) met after a long time and felt good. We are still together. We will tell you (soon) what we are going to do,'' Thackeray said when asked if the three parties would contest the coming civic polls in Mumbai under the MVA umbrella.

The Congress has been vocal about contesting the polls independently. On the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court over various petitions filed by the respective Sena factions headed by him and chief minister Shinde, Thackeray said he had full faith in the judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022