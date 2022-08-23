Puducherry Speaker extends greetings to newly-elected President and Vice-Prez

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Tuesday extended his greetings and wishes to Draupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankar who were elected as the country's President and Vice-President respectively.

As soon as question hour was completed in territorial Assembly, the Speaker complimented the President and Vice President and referred to their services in different capacities. Selvam said that on his personal behalf and on behalf of the House and the people of the Union Territory of Puducherry he was extending greetings to them.

