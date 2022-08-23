Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma, questions 'no action against Owaisi brother' for remarks on Hindu gods

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday came out in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma who sparked a row with her remarks against the Prophet Muhammad and questioned why no action was taken against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu gods. Thackeray lambasted Akbaruddin Owaisi for his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Addressing the MNS party meeting, Thackeray said, "When Nupur Sharma spoke (on Prophet Muhammad), she was made to apologize publically... One can watch Zakir Naik's interview, he is a Muslim and he said the same thing. Nobody said anything against him, he was not asked to apologize." "Those two Owaisi brothers...One of the two Owaisi brothers (Akbaruddin Owaisi) speaks about our (Hindu) gods. And what was his last sentence? 'What 'manhoos' (wretched) names they have for their gods'. Are the names of our Gods wretched?...Nobody is going to ask him to apologize for this," stated the MNS president.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries. (ANI)

