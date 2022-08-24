Left Menu

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Pb polls:BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to gain unfair advantage in the Punjab polls. Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJPs questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:47 IST
AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Pb polls:BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital to ''gain an unfair advantage'' in the Punjab polls. Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.

He also said the city government allowed 'cartelization' in the liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies. Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect the BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022