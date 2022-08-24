AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Pb polls:BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to gain unfair advantage in the Punjab polls. Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJPs questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital to ''gain an unfair advantage'' in the Punjab polls. Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.
He also said the city government allowed 'cartelization' in the liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies. Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect the BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.
