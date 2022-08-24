Left Menu

Lone JD(U) MLA in Arunachal joins BJP

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:12 IST
Lone JD(U) MLA in Arunachal joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The lone JD(U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, Techi Kaso, joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker in Assembly, Tesam Pongte, accepted the Itanagar legislator's merger with the saffron party. With the switchover, the BJP's strength in the 60-member House is now 49.

The JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had bagged seven of the 15 seats it had contested in the 2019 assembly elections, and emerged as the second-largest party in the state after the BJP, which had won 41 seats.

However, on December 25, 2020, six of its MLAs joined the BJP.

Opposition Congress and BJP's ally NPP have four MLAs each, while there are three Independent legislators who also support the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022