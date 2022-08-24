AAP government calls Delhi assembly session on Aug 26 amid political slugfest with BJP

A special session of the Delhi assembly has been convened on August 26 amid a political slugfest over the CBI raid on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government. The letter by Delhi Assembly joint secretary said that the Deputy Speaker has directed the convening of the session on August 26.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called a meeting of all the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party at his residence on Thursday. The meeting is slated to be held at 11 am tomorrow and is likely to discuss the current political scenario, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid against Sisodia over alleged corruption in Delhi Excise Policy, which was withdrawn, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on the party leaders.

A meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party was held at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi. The BJP has been attacking the AAP government over alleged corruption following a CBI raid at the residence of Sisodia last week over the excise policy which was implemented in November last year and later withdrawn. AAP has termed the allegations politically motivated. (ANI)

