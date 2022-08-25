Left Menu

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti alleges BJP trying to honeytrap him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:29 IST
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti alleged on Thursday that the BJP, after failing to lure his party MLAs with money, was attempting to honeytrap him, and lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

The MLA from the Malviya Nagar constituency claimed two attempts had been made to honeytrap him since Wednesday, and alleged the BJP was behind the move as it failed to lure AAP MLAs with money or threat of probe by central agencies.

''Shocked to share that after BJP has failed to lure us with money or scare with ED/CBI raid, since yesterday (Wednesday) this is the second attempt to get me honeytrapped. I urge Delhi Police to investigate this as I have a strong suspicion that BJP is behind this. They are after AAP government,” Bharti tweeted. In the tweet, the AAP lawmaker also attached screenshots of WhatsApp messages sent to him on his phone. Later in the evening, Bharti registered a complaint with the police.

''Have officially lodged complaint...Hope now the truth will be unearthed,” the AAP leader said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

The BJP has rejected the charge and said it was an attempt by the AAP government to divert people's attention from the liquor ''scam'' being probed by the CBI and the ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

