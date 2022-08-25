Left Menu

Russia should agree to demilitarized zone around nuclear plant, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:57 IST
Russia should agree to a demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been in Russian hands since March, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre also told reporters that President Joe Biden reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine against Russian aggression in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the day.

