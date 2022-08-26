Left Menu

British people will always be a friend of France, says Macron

"Britain is a friend of France, I don't doubt that for a second," Macron said when asked about comments by Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister. "If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:49 IST
British people will always be a friend of France, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Britain is an ally of France and its people will always be friends of France despite the occasional error made by its leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday while in Algeria. "Britain is a friend of France, I don't doubt that for a second," Macron said when asked about comments by Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister.

"If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added. Truss on Thursday said that the 'jury was still out' on Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022