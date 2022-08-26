Left Menu

26-08-2022
UK PM Johnson: More cash coming to support consumers with energy bills
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further support next month for consumers struggling with energy bills and this should be targeted at the most vulnerable rather than all households. Johnson, who has less than two weeks left in office, told reporters that previously announced support was "clearly now going to be augmented, increased by extra cash that the government is plainly going to be announcing in September".

"But what I don't think we should be doing is trying to cap the whole thing for absolutely everybody, the richest households in the country," he added.

