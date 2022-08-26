Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh slams Azad over his resignation, says Congress gave him everything

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:30 IST
Digvijaya Singh slams Azad over his resignation, says Congress gave him everything
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he was pained over the resignation of senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, whom he said, the party gave everything, sending him to the Rajya Sabha five times besides making him a Union minister and also Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

He said Azad resigned from the Congress at a time when party president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment abroad.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Azad, a prominent member of the 'G23' dissident group in the Congress, got so much from the party during his decades-long political career.

“I and Ghulam Nabi Azad entered politics at the same time. He lost the 1977 Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and his deposit was forfeited. We are of the same age and have good relations and today we have. But I am pained over his decision.

''The party gave him everything, he was unable to win from J&K so he was fielded from Maharashtra. Twice he was elected to the Lok Sabha and was given five terms in the Rajya Sabha, which means 30 years,'' Singh said in a statement.

Azad on Friday ended his five-decade association with the Congress, terming it “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at former party president Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022