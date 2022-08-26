Left Menu

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed regret over the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress and said he should not have done so when the party was going through tough times.Azad resigned from all party positions on Friday.I regret it.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:48 IST
Regret Azad leaving Congress when it is going through tough times: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed regret over the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress and said he should not have done so when the party was going through tough times.

Azad resigned from all party positions on Friday.

''I regret it. Ghulam Nabi gave his life to INC. He has worked for it since his college days. He rose to the highest levels in Congress – he was a minister in many governments, member of working committee, general secretary. He was a pillar of the Congress party. He was like a family member to Indira, Rajiv, Sanjay Gandhi,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said Azad's leaving the party when the Congress is passing through tough times was not good.

''Had he left the party when it returned to its route, then it was alright, but leaving it in a vortex is not a good thing to do. Well, it is his decision, I didn’t know about it and heard from the media.

''I pray that God keep him safe, and pray that he does good work for the people and try to keep the secular character of the country safe, make the federal structure stronger and fight the hatred in the country,'' the NC president said.

Abdullah expressed hope that the Congress high command also sees to the spate of resignations in the party and the banner of revolt by the G-23 leaders.

The Congress high command should assess the situation and try to get these leaders back which will be good for the party, he said.

Asked about the reports of Azad forming a new political outfit, Abdullah said, ''I do not know about it, it is a conjecture right now''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

