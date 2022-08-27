Left Menu

Nadda slams TRS govt over graft, undemocratic prohibitory orders

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:06 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption, issuing of undemocratic prohibitory orders on BJP's political activity, among others, and said the people of the State would soon bid goodbye to this ''Naya Nizam'' (new Nizam).

Addressing a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's third phase of 'padayatra', he said permission for the meeting was cancelled and the party had to knock at the door of the judiciary to get the permission.

He said he could not be welcomed on his way to the venue as prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force.

When he visited the State for the second phase of 'padayatra,' he was told about the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

''What type of Telangana is it,'' he asked. The people would keep Rao, also known as KCR, at home in the future and bring the BJP forward, Nadda said.

The last 'firman' (order) of the last Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State was that no public meeting can be held, he said.

''I'd like to say that today's Nizam KCR that his prohibitory orders will be the last,'' he said.

Nadda, who described Rao as the ''new Nizam'', alleged that the ''Kaleswaram (project) has become the ATM of KCR''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

