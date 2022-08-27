Nadda slams TRS govt over graft, undemocratic prohibitory orders

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption, issuing of undemocratic prohibitory orders on BJP's political activity, among others, and said the people of the state would soon bid goodbye to this ''Naya Nizam'' (new Nizam).

Addressing a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of the third phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra', he said permission for the meeting was cancelled and the party had to knock at the door of the judiciary to get the nod.

He said he could not be welcomed on his way to the venue as prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force.

When he visited the State for the second phase of the 'padayatra,' he was told about the coronavirus-induced protocols and that he could not be allowed to go out of the airport.

''What type of Telangana it has become,'' he asked. The people would keep Rao, also known as KCR, at home in the future and bring the BJP forward, Nadda said.

The last 'firman' (order) of the last Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State was that no public meeting can be held, among several other restrictions, he said.

''I'd like to say that today's Nizam KCR that his prohibitory orders will be the last,'' he said.

Nadda, who described Rao as the ''new Nizam'', alleged that the ''Kaleswaram (project) has become the ATM of KCR''.

Talking about corruption, he also said the scourge of corruption of has spread from here to Delhi.

Citing some examples, he alleged that the TRS government is not releasing funds and diverting them if released without giving it to people though the Centre is allocating funds.

Accusing the TRS government of not celebrating the day (September 17) the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948 under pressure from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Nadda said the BJP, when elected to power, would celebrate the day.

Earlier, Nadda visited the famous Bhadra Kali temple in Warangal before the public meeting.

During his visit to the Telangana, the BJP president interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj and popular Telugu film hero Nitin in Hyderabad.

BJP sources said the interactions are part of the outreach effort of the party.

Addressing the public meeting, Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the Chief Minister got the show by stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui organised in Hyderabad recently to divert people's attention from the allegations of corruption against his family members. He hit out at the TRS government for allegedly providing security with 2,000 policemen to Faruqui's show but denying permissions to BJP's 'padayatra'.

Kumar said he is talking about development, but the CM is trying to defame BJP that it is trying to trigger communal issues.

He further claimed that the CM should tell the Hindu society if he is a true Hindu as to why he called Faruqui to Telangana who insulted Hindu gods. Sanjay Kumar announced taking up the fourth phase of his 'padayatra' from September 12. Meanwhile, state Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said he is ready to debate on the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana and the BJP-ruled states.

The BJP is only trying to gain political mileage by highlighting communal issues and is not interested in Telangana's development, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)