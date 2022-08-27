Telangana: JP Nadda hits out at K Kavita; says her "winds of corruption" reached Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that the corruption of the Telangana government has reached the national capital as well. "The fumes of corruption has not only refrained itself to the state only, but has reached Delhi as well, every kind of corruption. Would you let such a government stay in power? You agree that KCR is scared of BJP?," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Warangal.

With the aforesaid remark, Nadda hinted towards the Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha who has been alleged to have been involved in the Delhi's new excise policy scam. In the excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been the prime accused.

The allegations were aimed at Minister of Education and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his residence on August 19, along with several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. The CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Searches were conducted in seven States and a Union Territory, including the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna. Sisodia is among 15 persons booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Nadda, further in his addressed, called Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) the "new Nizam" of Telangana. "The last Nizam of Telangana and his last order prohibited public programmes, speeches, and opening of schools. This proved to be his last dictate. Likewise, KCR's prohibitory orders are the last ones and he would be voted out. He is the new Nizam of Telangana," he said.

He also said that in the coming days, the BJP will observe Liberation Day after the people elect the BJP government. "In coming days, when people elect the BJP, we will observe Liberation day," he said.

Terming the KCR government "corrupt", Nadda further alleged, "KCR is hindering the welfare policies that Centre wants to implement. Their state government is corrupt. Such corrupt and dictatorial government should be uprooted." Nadda has been addressing the rally as a part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

JP Nadda has been in Hyderabad for his one-day visit, where he also met former Cricketer Mithali Raj. The BJP president also met the families of those who died for the cause of Hanamkonda and will interact with some eminent sportspersons, writers, and cine artists.

After receiving the nod from Telangana High Court to allow his rally in Warangal, Nadda is all set to address a public meeting in Warangal today. Former BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday hailed the Telangana High Court's aforesaid decision.

"There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that's why they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but High Court intervened and justice was given to us," Nadda had said. (ANI)

