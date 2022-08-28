Left Menu

Sushil Modi demands Surendra Prasad Yadav’s removal from Nitish Kumar Cabinet

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:43 IST
Senior BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, on Sunday demanded the removal of Bihar Co-operative minister, Surendra Prasad Yadav, from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet for his alleged involvement in criminal cases.

Modi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, had recently demanded the resignation of state Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh for his alleged involvement in the rice scam. Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Modi, said, “Yadav, an accused in a case registered on June 15, 2018, under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, must be dismissed from the Nitish Kumar cabinet”.

Yadav, an RJD MLA, was recently charge-sheeted by a Pocso court for revealing the identity of a gang rape victim, he alleged.

A person like Yadav, who is “anti-woman”, does not deserve to be a minister at all, said the BJP Rajya Sabha member. “On July 13, 1998, when the then Union home minister L K Advani stood up to speak on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Surendra Yadav, as the then RJD MP, entered the well of the House and tore the copy of the Bill into pieces after snatching it from him. He is anti-woman”, said Modi. Reacting to Modi’s comments, the RJD said the allegations were “baseless”. RJD spokesperson, Mrityunjay Tiwary, told PTI, “This Mahagathbandhan government has given employment to Modi. Since he has been sidelined by the central leadership of the saffron party, he is keeping himself engaged by making such baseless allegations.” PTI PKD MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

