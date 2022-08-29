Left Menu

Nadda to be in Assam on a day's visit

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:36 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to inaugurate the party's north east organisational office and address party workers, a spokesperson of the saffron party said.

Nadda will arrive here from Tripura in the afternoon and inaugurate the renovated 'Padma Bhawan', BJP's north east organisational head office.

Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura along with the BJP state unit presidents of all the eight north east states will be present at the programme.

Nadda is scheduled to address the party workers later in the evening before returning to Delhi.

He will also visit Kamakhya Temple here before going to the party office.

. BJP has stepped up its organisational efforts in the region with Tripura due to go to polls in 2023 and Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

